Focaccia Recipes

Focaccia is a flat Italian bread that is similar in taste and texture to pizza dough, but is often square-shaped and topped with herbs, olive oil and sea salt. It’s great for making sandwiches, and can also be used as a pre-made crust for pizza. We love to top this airy bread with everything from caramelized onions and artichokes to blue cheese and pears. Here, our best focaccia recipes. 

Focaccia with Roasted Squash

Michelle Gayer tops her sensational focaccia with sweet, tender strips of roasted butternut squash scattered with thyme and drizzled with honey.

Potato-Leek Focaccia

Cook Here and Now founder Marco Flavio Marinucci splurges on a light brushing of California truffle oil, but this savory focaccia is just as delicious without it.

Spelt Focaccia with Kale, Squash and Pecorino

Paul Kahan serves dishes like spicy pork rinds at his Chicago restaurant, The Publican, but he was game to create a healthy alternative. His idea: a focaccia made with spelt flour, which is high in protein and gives the bread an appealingly hearty texture. Instead of using an excessive amount of cheese or meat, he tops the focaccia with tangy marinated kale, soft and sweet slices of winter squash and a few shavings of nutty, salty pecorino cheese.

Rosemary-Potato Focaccia Rolls

Jessamyn Waldman makes her excellent focaccia rolls from a dough she learned while baking at New York City's Restaurant Daniel. When she sells the rolls at farmers' markets, she varies the toppings by season; she uses potato and rosemary in the winter and tomatoes and feta in the summer.

Tomato and Garlic Confit Focaccia

Airy, light and fluffy, Humm's homemade bread is the ultimate focaccia. He tops it with roasted cherry tomatoes and garlic confit, garlic cloves cooked slowly in rosemary-lemon oil until they're sweet and tender.

Focaccia Reubens

At The Sentinel, Dennis Leary's riff on a Reuben uses locally made corned beef and fresh focaccia, but the sandwiches are just as delicious with top-quality deli corned beef and store-bought flatbreads.

Focaccia with Caramelized Onions, Pear and Blue Cheese

In a class at Point Reyes's new culinary center, students learn to top focaccia with pears and blue cheese.

Fig-and-Rosemary Focaccia with Pecorino

Chef Marco Canora makes this focaccia with freshly milled, small-batch whole-wheat flour.

