Focaccia is a flat Italian bread that is similar in taste and texture to pizza dough, but is often square-shaped and topped with herbs, olive oil and sea salt. It’s great for making sandwiches, and can also be used as a pre-made crust for pizza. We love to top this airy bread with everything from caramelized onions and artichokes to blue cheese and pears, but this focaccia with kale, squash and pecorino is one of our favorites. This recipe uses spelt flour, adding protein and a heartier texture that pairs beautifully with the sweet roasted squash and nutty cheese. Whether you want to switch up a basic burger or bulk up your bread know-how, F&W’s guide to focaccia has all the recipes you need.