Cheese Breads

Cheese and bread have formed a perfect pairing across so many of our favorite recipes, such as pizza, grilled cheese, strata and more. It only makes sense to bake the two together to create a decadent, gooey appetizer. We love to make pull-apart biscuit loaves stuffed with a savory onion-Gruyere mixture, an olive-studded goat cheese and bacon quick bread and Brazil’s traditional pao de queijo. No matter how you like these two ingredients combined, you really can't go wrong by combining cheese and bread. Here, our cheesiest recipes. 

Khachapuri Adjaruli

This traditional Georgian cheese bread is a specialty at Oda House in New York City's East Village. The boat-shaped bread comes to the table piping hot, with a runny egg on top. You mix the egg into the gooey cheese to finish cooking, then tear off pieces of the bread to scoop it all up.

Pull-Apart Cheesy Onion Bread

This recipe is as fun to eat as monkey bread (little balls of yeast dough that are baked in a pan together, then pulled apart at the table) but a lot less time-consuming to make. Grace Parisi spreads her buttery biscuit dough with a savory onion-Gruyere mixture, stacks layers of it sideways in a loaf pan, then bakes it until golden and fluffy. This pull-apart bread makes a great appetizer--no utensils required! And since no yeast is needed for this recipe, it takes just 20 minutes of prep time. 

Sausage-Stuffed Brazilian Cheese Breads (Pao de Queijo)

Pao de queijo is a traditional Brazilian cheese bread made from sour tapioca flour. If you can't find the sour version, you can substitute regular tapioca flour. This recipe includes browned pork sausage that's mixed into the rolls. Cut them in half and fill with a fried egg for a perfect mini breakfast sandwich.

Goat Cheese, Bacon and Olive Quick Bread

Quick breads like this one by star blogger David Lebovitz are very popular in France, where they're known as savory cakes. This one is packed with olives, cheese and bacon, and infused with cayennne.

Cheesy Broccoli Bread

The cheesiest way to eat your least favorite vegetable.

Parker House Rolls Topped with Cheddar and Old Bay

"Old Bay isn't really a Cleveland thing," says Jonathon Sawyer about the seasoning on these fluffy, buttery rolls, "but sometimes it's the right ingredient. I remember my mother's Parker Houses being laced with salty, savory Old Bay and a mean aged cheddar."

Brazilian Cheese Bread Sliders with Roast Beef, Red Peppers and Arugula

These Brazilian cheese bread sliders are great for gluten-free entertaining. The dough is made from sour tapioca flour (starch), and the cheesy rolls are extra-delicious stuffed with roast beef, marinated peppers, and fresh arugula.

