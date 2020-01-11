10 Savory, Melty Cheese Bread Recipes
Cheese and bread have formed a perfect pairing across so many of our favorite recipes, from grilled cheese to strata. It only makes sense to bake the two together to create a decadent, gooey appetizer. We love to make pull-apart biscuit loaves stuffed with a savory onion-Gruyere mixture, an olive-studded goat cheese and bacon quick bread, and Brazil's traditional pao de queijo. Here, our cheesiest recipes.
Sausage-Stuffed Brazilian Cheese Breads (Pao de Queijo)
Pao de queijo is a traditional Brazilian cheese bread made from sour tapioca flour. If you can't find the sour version, you can substitute regular tapioca flour. This recipe includes browned pork sausage that's mixed into the rolls. Cut them in half and fill with a fried egg for a perfect mini breakfast sandwich.
Goat Cheese, Bacon and Olive Quick Bread
Quick breads like this one by star blogger David Lebovitz are very popular in France, where they're known as savory cakes. This one is packed with olives, cheese and bacon, and infused with cayennne.
Cheesy Bread, Cheesy Pizza and Extra-Cheesy Nachos
Garlic, Herb and Cheese Pot Bread
Pot bread, or potbrood, is traditionally served at braais. It was once baked in a cast-iron Dutch oven set directly in the hot ash-gray coals, with more coals piled on the lid. Today, most South Africans bake the bread in a conventional oven.
Broccoli Bread
