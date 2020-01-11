Cheese Bread

10 Savory, Melty Cheese Bread Recipes

Cheese and bread have formed a perfect pairing across so many of our favorite recipes, from grilled cheese to strata. It only makes sense to bake the two together to create a decadent, gooey appetizer. We love to make pull-apart biscuit loaves stuffed with a savory onion-Gruyere mixture, an olive-studded goat cheese and bacon quick bread, and Brazil’s traditional pao de queijo. Here, our cheesiest recipes.
Sausage-Stuffed Brazilian Cheese Breads (Pao de Queijo)

Pao de queijo is a traditional Brazilian cheese bread made from sour tapioca flour. If you can't find the sour version, you can substitute regular tapioca flour. This recipe includes browned pork sausage that's mixed into the rolls. Cut them in half and fill with a fried egg for a perfect mini breakfast sandwich. Slideshow: More Bread Recipes
Goat Cheese, Bacon and Olive Quick Bread

Quick breads like this one by star blogger David Lebovitz are very popular in France, where they’re known as savory cakes. This one is packed with olives, cheese and bacon, and infused with cayennne. Slideshow: More Quick-Bread Recipes
Cheesy Bread, Cheesy Pizza and Extra-Cheesy Nachos

Here, some highlights of what F&W editors have been cooking and eating over the past week.
Garlic, Herb and Cheese Pot Bread

Pot bread, or potbrood, is traditionally served at braais. It was once baked in a cast-iron Dutch oven set directly in the hot ash-gray coals, with more coals piled on the lid. Today, most South Africans bake the bread in a conventional oven.    Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  
Broccoli Bread

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
Pull-Apart Cheesy Onion Bread

This recipe is as fun to eat as monkey bread (little balls of yeast dough that are baked in a pan together, then pulled apart at the table) but a lot less time-consuming to make. Grace Parisi spreads her buttery biscuit dough with a savory onion-Gruyère mixture, stacks layers of it sideways in a loaf pan, then bakes it until golden and fluffy.    More Bread Recipes  
Cheesy Tomato-Bread Strata

This strata is a little like a pizza casserole. Grace Parisi mixes tomatoes, basil and garlic with chunks of toasted sourdough bread and shredded cheese, then bakes the dish until it's moist in the center and wonderfully crispy on top. Plus: Delicious Ideas for Cooking with Bread
Parker House Rolls Topped with Cheddar and Old Bay

