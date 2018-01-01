Despite America's obsession with sweet treats, baking isn't all about sugar. Savory breads like rosemary focaccia or buttery garlic knots deserve a second look, too. What elevates ordinary bread into savory perfection? The addition of mouth-watering ingredients—cheese, bacon, onions and more. You're only limited by your imagination in the kitchen. F&W's guide to savory bread provides delicious recipes from loaded corn bread to airy spoon breads. You can even find ideas for savory cupcakes, such as a curried buttermilk cake filled with peas, carrots and potatoes, or a recipe that incorporates goat cheese-horseradish "frosting."