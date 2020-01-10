Dinner Rolls

Most Recent

Antebellum Emmer Rolls with Honey Butter 

Antebellum Emmer Rolls with Honey Butter 

At JuneBaby in Seattle, chef Edouardo Jordan embraces the flavors of the South with tender buttermilk biscuits and honey butter. His unique twist is a blend of whole-wheat and emmer flour, an heirloom variety of wheat—what we commonly see sold as farro. Slideshow: More Dinner Roll Recipes
Read More
Pull-Apart Rolls

Pull-Apart Rolls

Instead of serving traditionally shaped rolls, Food & Wine’s Laura Rege cuts the dough into wedges and arranges them in a baking dish for a fun and unexpected presentation. The tender rolls also get great golden-yellow color from the addition of butter and eggs. Slideshow: More Dinner Roll Recipes
Read More
Dinner Rolls with Nigella Seeds and Flaky Sea Salt

Dinner Rolls with Nigella Seeds and Flaky Sea Salt

These seed-topped rolls from Jessica Koslow of Sqirl in Los Angeles are superlight and easy to make. They’re perfect for sandwiches or for eating on their own, with butter and honey or jam. Slideshow: More Dinner Rolls Recipes
Read More
Caraway Rolls with Garlic-Parsley Butter

Caraway Rolls with Garlic-Parsley Butter

These pull-apart rolls from Food & Wine’s Kay Chun are addictively buttery and garlicky like garlic bread on steroids. Because they’re baked in a cast-iron skillet, the bottoms get supremely crispy, too. Slideshow: More Dinner Rolls Recipes
Read More
Dinner Rolls

Dinner Rolls

Make the meal memorable with a savory batch of dinner rolls--we have everything from classic Parker House Rolls to flavorful garlic knots.
Read More
Rosemary-Scented Dinner Rolls

Rosemary-Scented Dinner Rolls

These moist, fluffy, fragrant rolls are supereasy to make and very pretty, thanks to the rosemary sprig that garnishes each one. Slideshow: More Dinner Roll Recipes
Read More

More Dinner Rolls

How to Make Parker House Rolls

How to Make Parker House Rolls

These fluffy, buttery rolls have a homey quality. “They are deep Americana,” says chef Alex Guarnaschelli. This recipe makes a big batch, but the unbaked rolls freeze well.
Read More
Parker House Rolls Worth Fighting Over

Parker House Rolls Worth Fighting Over

Tender, buttery and sweet, with a sprinkling of crunchy salt on top, chef Alex Guarnaschelli’s rolls are delicious enough to start a bread-basket riot.
Read More
Parker House Rolls

Parker House Rolls

Read More
Garlic-Stuffed Pull-Apart Buns

Garlic-Stuffed Pull-Apart Buns

Read More
Parmesan-Herb Cloverleaf Rolls

Parmesan-Herb Cloverleaf Rolls

Read More
Ultimate Parker House Rolls

Ultimate Parker House Rolls

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com