Antebellum Emmer Rolls with Honey Butter
At JuneBaby in Seattle, chef Edouardo Jordan embraces the flavors of the South with tender buttermilk biscuits and honey butter. His unique twist is a blend of whole-wheat and emmer flour, an heirloom variety of wheat—what we commonly see sold as farro.
Pull-Apart Rolls
Instead of serving traditionally shaped rolls, Food & Wine's Laura Rege cuts the dough into wedges and arranges them in a baking dish for a fun and unexpected presentation. The tender rolls also get great golden-yellow color from the addition of butter and eggs.
Dinner Rolls with Nigella Seeds and Flaky Sea Salt
These seed-topped rolls from Jessica Koslow of Sqirl in Los Angeles are superlight and easy to make. They're perfect for sandwiches or for eating on their own, with butter and honey or jam.
Caraway Rolls with Garlic-Parsley Butter
These pull-apart rolls from Food & Wine's Kay Chun are addictively buttery and garlicky like garlic bread on steroids. Because they're baked in a cast-iron skillet, the bottoms get supremely crispy, too.
Dinner Rolls
Make the meal memorable with a savory batch of dinner rolls--we have everything from classic Parker House Rolls to flavorful garlic knots.
Rosemary-Scented Dinner Rolls
These moist, fluffy, fragrant rolls are supereasy to make and very pretty, thanks to the rosemary sprig that garnishes each one.