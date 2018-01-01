Cinnamon rolls are the best way to eat dessert for breakfast. These sticky-sweet pastries are full of cinnamon and sugar, covered in icing and best served warm. Though we think classic cinnamon rolls are pretty delicious, there are plenty of ways to change up their flavor—we love to add pecans, raspberries and even bacon. One of our favorite takes is a pumpkin version, glazed with coconut-orange frosting. These cinnamon rolls are made with pumpkin puree, coconut oil, brown sugar and plenty of warm spices. Thick coconut cream gets whipped with maple syrup and orange marmalade to create a light, airy frosting. Find the perfect cinnamon roll recipe with Food & Wine’s guide.