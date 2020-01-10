Homemade Brioche Burger Buns

The ultimate handheld burger requires the best bun possible, and in my opinion, it doesn't get any better than a brioche bun. Sweet, buttery heaven! In my part of Canada, the Maritimes, we don't have access to some of the food and grocery staples available in other, more populated regions. When I was first learning to cook, this meant either adapting recipes to incorporate locally available products or learning to make them from scratch. This guerrilla-style learning process most definitely helped in making me a better cook, a better taster, and ultimately more versatile in the kitchen. My first big flour-based challenge: brioche rolls. Any time I had a burger that "changed my life" in a city far, far away, it was wrapped in a brioche bun. They're perfect in every single way. Brioche takes a little time, a little patience, and a little practice, but the results are absolutely incredible. From Eat Delicious by Dennis Prescott. Copyright © 2017 by Dennis Prescott. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.