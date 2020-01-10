Buttery Brioche Hamburger Buns
Making homemade buns is easier than you think, and it’s a surefire way to impress your family on burger night, or your guests at your next backyard get-together. Let your mixer do the work of bringing the dough together, then shape the soft, pliable dough into buns. Keep the buns whole until you’re ready to serve, then toast (or don’t!) and get ready for the compliments (and condiments!) to roll in. These buns are best when cut in half just before serving. Leftovers would make great croutons or bread pudding.Read More
Buttery Brioche Hot Dog Buns
You don’t have to be an accomplished baker to make these simple homemade hot dog buns—your mixer does all the work! The dough is super-easy to work with and yields incredibly tender yet sturdy buns that will hold up to all your favorite toppings, no matter how much you want to pile on. If you want to jazz these buns up a bit, sprinkle them with poppy seeds before baking.Read More
Homemade Brioche Burger Buns
The ultimate handheld burger requires the best bun possible, and in my opinion, it doesn’t get any better than a brioche bun. Sweet, buttery heaven! In my part of Canada, the Maritimes, we don’t have access to some of the food and grocery staples available in other, more populated regions. When I was first learning to cook, this meant either adapting recipes to incorporate locally available products or learning to make them from scratch. This guerrilla-style learning process most definitely helped in making me a better cook, a better taster, and ultimately more versatile in the kitchen. My first big flour-based challenge: brioche rolls. Any time I had a burger that “changed my life” in a city far, far away, it was wrapped in a brioche bun. They’re perfect in every single way. Brioche takes a little time, a little patience, and a little practice, but the results are absolutely incredible. From Eat Delicious by Dennis Prescott. Copyright © 2017 by Dennis Prescott. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit RecipesRead More
Chocolate Brioche with Sichuan Peppercorns
Gontran Cherrier, who has an eponymous bakery in Paris's 18th arrondisement, spent several years in the pastry kitchen at elite Paris restaurants like L'Arpège and Lucas Carton. So when he creates a bread, he often thinks about pairing it with a dish. He made this light chocolate brioche with foie gras terrine in mind; the Sichuan peppercorns add a spicy, aromatic kick that's good with rich foods. The brioche is also delicious with strawberry jam or quince paste. More Excellent Chocolate RecipesRead More