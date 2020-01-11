Breadsticks

Black-Pepper Breadsticks

Scott Conant serves these tender, peppery breadsticks as a starter. He packs them into a tall glass or plates them with small wedges of La Tur cheese (a dense, buttery Piedmont cheese made from a blend of cow, sheep and goat milk), drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar and sprinkled with flaky sea salt.    More Bread Recipes  
Breadstick Twists

This versatile hors d'oeuvre is made with a simple baking-powder dough that can be rolled out immediately, without resting. The twists can be formed in any length, and flavored with all kinds of spices and seasonings, from curry to fennel.    More Breads and Biscuits  
Sweet-Spiced Bread Sticks

 Excellent Bread Recipes  
