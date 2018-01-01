The key to making biscuits that are light and fluffy on the inside and golden brown on the outside is using cold, high-fat ingredients. Big chunks of butter and full-fat buttermilk will give them a perfectly flaky texture without getting dried out. We love to add flavor to basic biscuits by adding Parmesan cheese, chopped bacon, spicy jalapenos or dried cranberries. Instead of rolling out pastry dough for a potpie or casserole, try using biscuits instead—this skillet version uses store-bought biscuits for an incredibly simple one-pot dinner. The same method can be used for desserts, like Bobby Flay’s peach cobbler. Since he bakes the biscuits separately from the fruit filling, this would be a great way to turn leftovers biscuits into an easy dessert. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide.