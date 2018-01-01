A serving of rolls can help kick off a meal, but according to chef Alex Guarnaschelli, “if you’re going to have a bread basket [these days], it better be incredible.” People are no longer impressed with brown-and-serve rolls hastily bought at the supermarket. At Butter, Guarnaschelli serves warmed yeasty, buttery Parker House rolls that are so delicious they practically start riots. F&W’s guide to rolls and buns aim to get you the same reaction in your own home. We have incredible recipes and a compilation of tips from chefs who know how to attain bread perfection.