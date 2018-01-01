Zucchini bread is definitely the sweetest way to eat your veggies. A basic recipe can be combined with chocolate chips, walnuts, or shredded coconut or carrots. We like adding fat-free Greek yogurt to keep the bread supermoist and as healthy as possible. Prepare it like French toast by soaking sliced zucchini bread in milk, eggs and vanilla extract, cooking it on a skillet in melted butter, and then topping it with hot maple-bourbon butter for a decadent, spiked treat. Whether you’re looking for an easy brunch pastry or want to use up late-summer zucchini, Food and Wine’s guide to zucchini bread has a delicious recipe for every occasion.