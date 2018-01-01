Many families have their own signature banana bread recipe. It’s one of those baked goods that gets passed down through the generations. Some have nuts, others sprinkle in chocolate chips, but, hopefully, most have a tender texture with crisp corners and edges. If you’re looking to veer away from your family’s traditions to try something new, turn to Food & Wine’s guide to banana bread. We have tons of delicious loaf ideas that use up your supply of overripe bananas. And if your bananas aren’t ready yet? We also have a trick to speed up the ripening process.