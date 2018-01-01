Quick breads gained popularity in the 1800s thanks to the advent of chemical leavening agents such as baking soda and baking powder. Unlike yeast, which was traditionally used to bake both breads and cakes, these agents don’t need to “rise.” Thus, true to their name, quick breads are ready in a fraction of the time. Despite their speed of production, quick breads didn’t replace traditional bread (as some people thought they might), but they did become their own delicious category of baked good. Quick breads can be savory or sweet and include scones, biscuits, muffins and loaves. F&W’s guide to quick breads runs the gamut of treats, from the best banana and zucchini bread recipes to tips for making the most moist and flavorful loaves. And one thing’s for sure: you’ll have a delicious treat ready to bake in 20 minutes or less.