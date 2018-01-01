Challah is not only delicious, its signature brown, glossy braid is a beautiful addition to any table. The bread is light and airy with a slightly sweet, rich flavor. It's not that hard to make and can fit in well at everything from an important holiday meal to an everyday dinner. Blogger Molly Yeh fills her challah with a combination of halvah and tahini to create a bread that's bursting with sesame flavor. Use Food & Wine's guide to find out how to bake your own loaf with tips for using it to make French toast, bread pudding, soufflés and more.