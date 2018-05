The most notable types of Jewish bread are matzo and challah. While matzo is usually reserved for Passover, challah can be eaten during holidays, on the Sabbath or with an everyday meal. You'll often see it in its classic, free-standing, braided form, but it can also be shaped into loaves or rolls to use for sandwiches and toast. F&W's guide will introduce you to both these breads with easy-to-follow recipes and tips from expert bakers.