Easter Bread Recipes
Halvah-Stuffed Challah
Blogger Molly Yeh fills this braided bread with a mix of halvah (the confection made with crushed sesame seeds and honey) and tahini. Yeh recommends using an extra-smooth, pourable tahini (Whole Foods' 365 brand is a good bet), but if your tahini is cakey and thick, she advises mixing it with warm water until spreadable.
Sweet Potato Spoon Bread
Spoon bread, a cross between corn bread and souffle, is a Southern classic. Robert Stehling likes to add cooked spinach or fresh corn and chopped and sauteed bacon or ham to his plain sweet potato version.
Cranberry-Almond Flour Bread
This quick bread could go either in a savory or sweet direction, depending on what you spread on it: mild cheese, jam or honey are just a few options. And it's equally delicious on its own.
Walnut-Lavender Bread
If you want a stronger walnut flavor in this light, soft bread, toast the nuts, then let them cool before adding them to the dough, which gets a long slow rise of up to two days.
Carrot-Walnut Bread
Sweet and savory, this easy bread recipe ois perfect for breakfast or an after dinner treat.
Pull-Apart Cheesy Onion Bread
This recipe is as fun to eat as monkey bread (little balls of yeast dough that are baked in a pan together, then pulled apart at the table) but a lot less time-consuming to make. Grace Parisi spreads her buttery biscuit dough with a savory onion-Gruyere mixture, stacks layers of it sideways in a loaf pan, then bakes it until golden and fluffy.
Cinnamon-Banana Bread
The Good News This recipe is full of potassium-packed bananas. Instead of processed sugar, it calls for agave nectar, a natural sweetener; a little canola oil replaces the usual butter. The bread is an improvement on the one Erin McKenna often made with her mother when she was growing up: "I thought it was so healthy, because of the bananas. I didn't factor in all the sugar and butter."
Raisin Rye Bread
Lionel Vatinet developed this hearty bread--a good source of fiber--to satisfy his Eastern European customers.
Strawberry-Pecan Quick Bread
As this loaf bakes in the oven, the texture of chewy dried strawberries softens slightly. Buy your dried strawberries at a specialty food shop or health food store that rotates its stock frequently to make sure that they're plump and moist.
Old-Fashioned Banana Bread
This extraordinarily simple and tasty banana bread (with a moist center and crispy crust) is a Ritter family heirloom. "The recipe has been in our family for generations," Lisa Ritter says.
Sally Lunn Bread
According to legend, this sweet, brioche-like bread was invented by 18th-century baker Sally Lunn in England, then brought over to the Southern colonies. Though it's traditionally baked into buns and spread with clotted cream, Sarah Simmons prepares the bread in a tube pan and serves it with butter or pimento cheese.
Triple Coconut-Black Sesame Quick Bread
This hearty, gluten-free quick bread uses coconut oil, shredded coconut and coconut extract. Black sesame seeds give it a grown-up taste.
Goat Cheese, Bacon and Olive Quick Bread
Quick breads like this one by star blogger David Lebovitz are very popular in France, where they're known as savory cakes. This one is packed with olives, cheese and bacon, and infused with cayennne.
Honey Spelt Bread
Lionel Vatinet sweetens his bread with local honey, which may benefit the immune system and help to combat allergies.