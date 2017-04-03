The Best Mail-Order Panettone of 2016

The holiday season isn’t complete until you’ve sunk your teeth into the towering dome of fluffy, fruity sweet bread known as panettone. This traditional Italian loaf cake is delicious for breakfast and dessert, and it makes the perfect gift to send to your friends and family. But how to sort through the hundreds of available options to find the version that’s most to your taste? Fear not: Our staff tasted over a dozen varieties and came up with a comprehensive list. Here, our 7 favorite mail-order panettone of the year.