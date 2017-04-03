The Best Mail-Order Panettone of 2016

The holiday season isn’t complete until you’ve sunk your teeth into the towering dome of fluffy, fruity sweet bread known as panettone. This traditional Italian loaf cake is delicious for breakfast and dessert, and it makes the perfect gift to send to your friends and family. But how to sort through the hundreds of available options to find the version that’s most to your taste? Fear not: Our staff tasted over a dozen varieties and came up with a comprehensive list. Here, our 7 favorite mail-order panettone of the year.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7 © Sullivan Street Bakery

Sullivan Street Bakery, New York City

This Chocolate Cherry and Almond Oil Panettone from Sullivan Street Bakery is light and airy. The almond is subtle and gives it a lovely nutty sweetness. $39.95, foodydirect.com. 533 W 47th St. New York, NY 10036.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy of Sant Ambroeus

Sant Ambroeus, New York City

Fluffy and flavorful, this classic panettone is positively picturesque.  It’s studded with colorful candied orange, raisons, citron, and lemon zest, and it comes beautifully wrapped in patterned paper and ribbon. $39; santambroeus.com 265 Lafayette, St, New York, Y 10012

3 of 7 Courtesy of Rustichella d'Abruzzo

Rustichella d’Abruzzo

Sweet and sour come together harmoniously in this Amarena Cherry Panettone.  This sweet buttery bread is flavored with vanilla and flecked with tart black Morello cherries.  For chocolate-lovers, try the Chocolate and Fig Panettone. $36; markethallfoods.com; zingermans.com

Advertisement
4 of 7 © Aubrie Pick

From Roy

If you’re on the fence about panettone, From Roy might turn you into a believer.  The Pistachio Cherry Panettone is a unique flavor combination of smooth buttery pistachios and sweet bright cherries. And you can’t go wrong with the Chocolate Panettone: Made with decadent bittersweet chocolate, this leavened bread is lusciously moist, rich in flavor, and topped with the most incredible crust made with pearled white sugar. $50; thisisfromroy.com

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy of Grandaisy Bakery

Grandaisy Bakery, New York City

A towering, full-sized panettone can be a bit daunting. This petite version from Grandaisy Bakery is lightly sweetened, almost bordering on savory, and baked with juicy raisins and pops of citron.  $25; grandaisybakery.com; 250 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Advertisement
6 of 7 © TIM MAR

Flamigni

Flamigni continues to produce its panettone where it originated in Forli, Italy.  This Apricot and Chocolate Panettone is a heavenly mixture of tangy dried apricot and sweet chocolate bits.  Bonus – it comes in a sophisticated and ready-to-gift package. $45.99; chefshop.com 1425 Elliott Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119

Advertisement
7 of 7 © John von Pamer

Bklyn Larder, Brooklyn, NY

This panettone from Bklyn Larder is all about the citrus.  With an incredibly fluffy texture, the sweet bread is flavored with strips of candied lemon, orange peel and boozy currants.  $59; bklynlarder.com; 228 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up