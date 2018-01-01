There's a reason we "break bread." Bread is such a staple at social gatherings, especially holidays, that it symbolizes sharing our food and getting together over a hot meal. Without some kind of bread on the table, a meal can often feel incomplete. And since bread is pretty much a requirement in some households during the holidays, many major occasions are associated with signature dishes. Depending on your background, you might expect panettone for Christmas, dinner rolls or corn bread on Thanksgiving and colorful braided bread at Easter. F&W's guide will explore your favorites and offer enough ideas to make sure your holiday table is always full.