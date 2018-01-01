Even if you don’t eat gluten, you can still indulge in delicious bread by using flours that are ground from almonds, rice, sorghum or corn instead of traditional wheat flour. The result may be a flatter, denser loaf, so we like adding seeds, nuts and oats to punch up the flavor and texture. For something sweet, try gluten-free pumpkin bread—it’s especially delicious in the fall, but it's also a tasty breakfast treat anytime of year. One of our favorite gluten-free recipes is for monkey bread–inspired muffins. They’re incredibly easy to make, and since they’re loaded with cinnamon and sugar, no one will ever know they’re gluten-free. Find these recipes and more in our guide to gluten-free bread.