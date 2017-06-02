How to Make Apple Cider Doughnuts

Some chefs can’t stop playing with their food. Consider Alex Talbot and Aki Kamozawa, the innovators behind a blog called Ideas in Food and the partners at Curiosity Doughnuts in Stockton, New Jersey. Why the name Curiosity? “Because it fuels everything we do,” says Kamozawa. To perfect their signature hand-rolled cider doughnuts, they tinkered endlessly with the texture, finally borrowing a technique from Japanese milk bread. The simultaneously moist and tender results put standard farmers’ market cider doughnuts to shame. The only way to improve on perfection? A luscious glaze or a roll in cinnamon-cardamom sugar. Fresh out of the fryer, these babies are straight-up mind-blowing. Here’s how to make your own batch.—Tina Ujlaki