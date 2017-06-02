How to Make Apple Cider Doughnuts

Some chefs can’t stop playing with their food. Consider Alex Talbot and Aki Kamozawa, the innovators behind a blog called Ideas in Food and the partners at Curiosity Doughnuts in Stockton, New Jersey. Why the name Curiosity? “Because it fuels everything we do,” says Kamozawa. To perfect their signature hand-rolled cider doughnuts, they tinkered endlessly with the texture, finally borrowing a technique from Japanese milk bread. The simultaneously moist and tender results put standard farmers’ market cider doughnuts to shame. The only way to improve on perfection? A luscious glaze or a roll in cinnamon-cardamom sugar. Fresh out of the fryer, these babies are straight-up mind-blowing. Here’s how to make your own batch.—Tina Ujlaki

Next-Level Doughnuts

This recipe is definitely a project, but it’s a lot less daunting if you do the prep in stages. The dough, glaze and cinnamon-cardamom sugar can all be prepared ahead. Then, come Sunday morning, you only need to spend a half hour at the stove for the ultimate luxury: warm doughnuts for breakfast.

Make a Cider Paste

Boil fresh apple cider with butter, then add flour and cook until a thick paste forms. Let cool, then chill.

Get Out Your Blender

Add the chilled cider paste, cream, sugar, eggs, vanilla and cider and blend until smooth.

Make the Dough

Mix the wet ingredients into the flour mixture until a tacky dough forms. Pat out on a baking sheet and chill.

Roll it Out

Unwrap the chilled dough on  a floured work surface and roll it out about 1/2 inch thick.

Go Around in Circles

Using 3-inch and 1-inch round cutters, stamp out doughnuts and holes. Cut scraps into 2-inch pieces.

Fry and Toss

Fry the scraps and holes in separate batches and toss to coat in cinnamon- cardamom sugar while warm.

Keep on Frying

Cook the doughnuts in batches, turning once, until browned. Let cool on a rack for 10 minutes.

Get Your Glaze On

Hold each doughnut and dip it in cider glaze to coat; transfer to  a rack and let stand until set.

