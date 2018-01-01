Crispy fritters are one of our favorite party foods. We love using seafood such as lobster, scallops and shrimp to make these summery snacks; seasonal veggies like zucchini and corn are also great additions. Fresh lobster meat and sweet corn are the perfect pairing in these light-as-air fritters, seasoned with fresh basil and chives, and a squeeze of lemon juice, elevating this seafood-shack favorite into a dinner party–worthy hors d’oeuvre. For something sweeter, try creamy ricotta, fresh berries and fruity preserves as an easy add-on to basic fritters. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savory, Food & Wine’s guide to crispy fritters has a recipe for every occasion.