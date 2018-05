Doughnuts are a morning indulgence that has evolved far beyond plain glazed. Voodoo Doughnut in Portland makes wacky flavors like Froot Loops and bubble-gum dust. And besides flavors, there are so many different styles of doughnuts out there. You can find yeasted, crullers, cake, fritters, cider, sour cream and potato doughnuts. And that's not even counting doughnut relatives like beignets or paczkipaczki. There's a whole world of doughnuts to explore and Food & Wine can get you started.