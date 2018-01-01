Beignets are French-style doughnuts especially popular in New Orleans as a breakfast treat. They’re traditionally made from a choux pastry—a light dough also used for éclairs and profiteroles. At Café du Monde in New Orleans, they’re generously topped with powdered sugar and served with chicory coffee. California chef David Kinch combines these two classics into one tasty fried pastry by combining chicory coffee–infused milk with the beignet dough. We also like adding vanilla extract or sliced apples for easy upgrades, and fresh crabmeat, sweet corn and shiitake mushrooms for a wonderfully savory beignet. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide.