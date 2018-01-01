What's not to love about fried dough? It's greasy, crispy, chewy and often filled or covered with copious amounts of sugar. The world craves fried dough so much that almost every country has its own version—more than one in some places. France does beignets (as does New Orleans). Italy has perfected the zeppole. Spain and Latin America can't get enough of churros (some versions are even filled). And then there's the US: the land of state fairs, doughnuts and funnel cake. F&W's guide will help you appreciate all the creative ways humans have come up with to fry dough, plus pointers on the best frying methods and recipes from all over the world.