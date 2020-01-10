Curried Vegetable Roti
This multiculti recipe is a cross between doubles (a Trinidadian sandwich of fried bread and curried chickpeas) and a kathi roll (essentially an Indian wrap). Grace Parisi folds Indian roti bread around a filling of zucchini, okra, chickpeas, tomato and spinach in a creamy, tangy, curried yogurt sauce.
Curried Vegetables with Griddled Biscuit Roti
Buss-Up-Shut is a Caribbean-Indian specialty of curry and the griddled flatbread called roti; the roti here resembles a torn shirt, hence the name. The spicy, coconut-curried vegetables in this version are perfect with the griddled biscuit dough.