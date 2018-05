Once you find out how easy it is to make your own pitas at home, we’re sure you’ll never be able to go back to days-old, store-bought varieties again. The process is similar to that of most other bread except you roll the dough flat and bake it in a very hot oven. And once you bake a batch, Food & Wine has plenty of ways to use this unique flatbread. Use it to scoop up fresh hummus, try as your next sandwich bread or transform into crunchy baked chips.