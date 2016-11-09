Naan Recipes

Naan is a soft, yeast-leavened Indian flatbread that is a must-have side for curry. Rip pieces off the oven-baked bread and use them to scoop up bits of meat or mop up any extra sauce from your meal. Naan can be served simply by being brushed with a little ghee or can get stuffed with a variety of fillings. We like to turn naan into crunchy chips or use storebought naan as a supereasy pizza crust shortcut. 

Poppy Seed Naan

This poppy seed naan puffs perfectly on the stovetop in a cast-iron skillet.

Homemade Naan

Naan is traditionally cooked in a clay oven, or tandoor. This naan is made on the stovetop in a cast-iron skillet.

Green Onion Naan

This naan, cooked on the stovetop, is sprinkled with scallions, then buttered and lightly browned in a cast-iron skillet.

Paneer Naan

You can find fresh and frozen paneer, a cheese used in Indian cooking, at Indian markets. Feta cheese or goat cheese are good substitutes.

Garlic Naan

This flavorful garlic naan is cooked on the stovetop, in a cast-iron skillet.

Fresh-Baked Naan with Cumin and Caramelized Onion

This naan is smothered in perfectly caramelized onions and season with cumin seeds.

Baked Naan Chips

These oven-baked naan chips are similar in texture to pita chips, and are the perfect way to scoop up cucumber-yogurt sauce, mango chutney, or hummus.

Roasted Chile Naan

Spice-up this Indian flatbread with a variety of roasted hot chiles. Balance the heat with raita, a seasoned yogurt dip.

Naan with Spinach and Potatoes

This spinach-and-potato-smothered Indian flatbread is worth the work involved in creating it, and definitely qualifies as a full meal.

Honey Ginger Naan

Naan is great for sopping up savory Indian sauces. It also happens to make a perfect base for sweet candied ginger and honey. Enjoy it after a meal or on its own.

