Naan Recipes

Naan is a soft, yeast-leavened Indian flatbread that is a must-have side for curry. Rip pieces off the oven-baked bread and use them to scoop up bits of meat or mop up any extra sauce from your meal. Naan can be served simply by being brushed with a little ghee or can get stuffed with a variety of fillings. We like to turn naan into crunchy chips or use storebought naan as a supereasy pizza crust shortcut.