At it's barest definition, flatbread is any bread that is flat. Many flatbreads are unleavened—meaning they don't rise—but some are simply rolled out before being baked. Flatbreads take center stage in many cuisines around the globe. Mexico has tortillas, Ethiopia has injera, India has naan and the Middle East has pitas. These easy-to-handle breads are usually a smart choice when you want to eat on the go or avoid dirtying utensils during a meal, which makes them a great party food choice. The F&W guide to flatbreads explores all the different varieties with amazing recipes and tips for baking the best homemade versions.