Who can resist a crisp, buttery piece of cinnamon-raisin toast? We haven't found anyone yet. Even the staunchest of raisin-haters want to be converted by this sweet creation. With its recognizable swirl and much-loved taste, this bread is a great alternative to many other breakfast options. F&W's guide to cinnamon-raisin bread offers chef-inspired recipes and meal ideas that will elevate your brunch spread—or your next snack. From a delicious take on comforting bread pudding to a twist on classic French toast, we have plenty of ideas for how to use everyone's favorite bread.