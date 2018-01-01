Muffins are truly gems of the breakfast world. How else could you eat what's basically cake before 10 a.m.? And they come in so many different flavors that can change based on what you have available in your own kitchen. Throw in nuts for a fun variation in texture, fruit if you want to add moisture and sweetness or chocolate chips if you just can't wait until dessert. Food & Wine's guide to muffins will teach you all the tricks for trying out new flavors and creating the perfect texture.