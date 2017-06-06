English Muffins & Crumpets

Sometimes, there's nothing better than toasting an English muffin and letting a sliver of butter slowly melt into those distinctive nooks and crannies. And that's just an English muffin at its simplest. Imagine what you can do when you start to really get creative. Crumpets are similar to English muffins, but are softer and spongier. They’re traditionally flat on the top with small pores and a chewy texture, served with butter, jam or honey. Here, our best recipes for thes morning breads.