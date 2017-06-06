English Muffins & Crumpets

Sometimes, there's nothing better than toasting an English muffin and letting a sliver of butter slowly melt into those distinctive nooks and crannies. And that's just an English muffin at its simplest. Imagine what you can do when you start to really get creative. Crumpets are similar to English muffins, but are softer and spongier. They’re traditionally flat on the top with small pores and a chewy texture, served with butter, jam or honey. Here, our best recipes for thes morning breads. 

English Muffins

At The Bakery, the new branch of Cakes & Ale in Decatur, Georgia, chef-owner Billy Allin serves his airy, chewy homemade English muffins all day long. In the morning, he offers them with butter and jams, such as house-made peach preserves; later in the day, he might use them for BLTs and other sandwiches.

Crumpets with Bacon

TV chef Jamie Oliver published an extraordinary cookbook, Jamie's Dinners, full of quick, British-inspired recipes. Consider what he does with crumpets, which look like English muffins but are doughier and full of small holes. Oliver turns them into a kind of french toast, soaking them in egg and then griddling them until they're moist in the middle and deliciously crisp on the outside. He likes to top the crumpets with maple syrup and a little bit of chopped red chiles.

English Muffin Caesar Salad

Toasted and garlic-rubbed cubes of English muffins make delicious croutons for a classic Caesar salad.

English Crumpets

A British staple, crumpets are soft, thick porous breads that are baked on a griddle. Traditionally prepared in ring molds, they can be made free-form as well.

Pasta with English Muffin Crumbs

Spaghetti gets tossed with a lemony sauce of toasted English muffin crumbs, almonds, garlic and anchovy paste in this quick and delicious pasta recipe.

