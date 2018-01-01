Sometimes, there's nothing better than toasting an English muffin and letting a sliver of butter slowly melt into those distinctive nooks and crannies. And that's just an English muffin at its simplest. Imagine what you can do when you start to really get creative. Food & Wine's guide has ideas for all the ways you can use an English muffin: as the base for hearty, sausage-filled breakfast sandwiches, as toasted croutons in Caesar salad, as crispy, chewy cubes in savory bread pudding and the list goes on.