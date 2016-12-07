Strudel is a classic Austrian pastry that consists of flaky, paper-thin sheets of dough wrapped around a variety of fillings. Most strudel flavors you’ll see will likely have sweet cheese, fruit or a combination of both. Some of our favorite fruits to add to strudels are bananas, cherries and apples. But strudel can also showcase savory fillings as well. We like to fill the pastry with a mixture of mushrooms and then serve the crispy cooked strudel as an appetizer for a dinner party. Here, 5 of our best sweet and savory strudel recipes.