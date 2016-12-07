Strudel Recipes

Strudel is a classic Austrian pastry that consists of flaky, paper-thin sheets of dough wrapped around a variety of fillings. Most strudel flavors you’ll see will likely have sweet cheese, fruit or a combination of both. Some of our favorite fruits to add to strudels are bananas, cherries and apples. But strudel can also showcase savory fillings as well. We like to fill the pastry with a mixture of mushrooms and then serve the crispy cooked strudel as an appetizer for a dinner party. Here, 5 of our best sweet and savory strudel recipes. 

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Banana-Split Strudel

Gale Gand of Tru loves this fun takeoff on a soda-fountain classic because it's easy. You don't even slice the bananas.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Mixed-Mushroom Strudel

Using mushroom broth keeps this strudel vegetarian.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Rhubarb-Cheese Strudel with Vanilla Sauce

Strudel is a classic Austrian pastry made by wrapping layers of paper-thin dough around a variety of fillings. This simplified version, made with store-bought phyllo dough, features a cheesecake-like mixture and tangy rhubarb compote. A creme anglaise served alongside makes it extra-decadent.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Sour Cherry and Poppy Seed Strudel

The older generation of Hungarian women hand-pull a flaky dough for strudel. For a super-easy version, Sarah Copeland uses this tender cream cheese dough.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Chard-and-Goat-Cheese Strudel with Indian Flavors

The seasoning in this strudel includes ajwain seed, a common Indian spice. You can use caraway instead for an easy swap.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up