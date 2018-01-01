Achieving perfect, flaky, buttery layers that are so representative of croissants can seem like an impossible task if you don’t bake often. But the trick to a great croissant lies in a carefully calculated process of folding dough with a layer of cold butter repeatedly back onto itself. If you can fold a simple letter into thirds, then you can likely make a great croissant. Food & Wine’s guide takes you through the steps one by one to make sure you master the skill. Now you can have fresh, homemade croissants every weekend.