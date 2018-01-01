If you love eating pastry for breakfast, you’ll definitely love all of our recipes for coffee cake. Coffee cake is simply a cake that’s meant to be eaten alongside coffee or tea—there’s rarely any coffee in the actual cake (though that could be pretty tasty). Apples, Nutella, chocolate chips and blueberries are all delicious additions to classic coffee cakes, but we love Justin Chapple’s simple pear version. The cake itself is a traditional, moist sour cream coffee cake, but it gets topped with sliced pears and a crunchy streusel made with pecans and rolled oats. While it’s baking, the pears soften and melt into the cake, adding texture and an extra hint of sweetness. Whether you’re a coffee cake connoisseur or a brunch newcomer, F&W’s guide has a recipe for every appetite.