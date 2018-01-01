There are two camps in the breakfast bread world. On one side, you have options that serve as vehicles for toppings, like bagels, English muffins, toast and croissants. These unadorned choices can be piled high with everything from lox to peanut butter. The other half seeks to satisfy eaters with a constant sweet tooth. Choices like banana bread, cinnamon rolls, muffins and sticky buns ensure that sugar is available first thing in the morning. F&W's guide has all your breakfast options covered, no matter what your tastes are.