When you’re making bread, “it’s like you’re playing an instrument,” says Jonathan Bethony, resident baker at Washington State University’s famed grains laboratory called The Bread Lab. “You have to learn all your scales, get the muscle memory of all those notes and the relationships between tones in your fingers, ears, and brain. And then when you want to do a solo, you don’t just play scales. You know what to do on a certain level. Baking’s similar. You just play.” F&W's guide has everything you need to make the best loaves, plus tips from expert bakers and recipes that even a novice can follow.