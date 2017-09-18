Editor's Picks: Must-Visit Bread Bakeries

Two of the top names in yeast and flour, New York Cronut king Dominique Ansel and Chad Robertson of Tartine in San Francisco, are both descending on Los Angeles with full-service restaurants, their most ambitious projects to date. But there’s more bakery buzz, from Paris to the Pacific Northwest, thanks to a host of rising talents.

Alice Quillet, Ten Belles Bread

A Tartine alum, Quillet replaces the classic baguette with sourdough loaves at this Paris bakery. Locals were incensed at first, but now the shelves are empty by early afternoon.

Ten Belles Bread, 17-19 Rue Breguet, 75011 Paris, France; +33-9-67-86-08-19

Kit and Jesse Schumann, Sea Wolf

The brothers started baking out of chef Renee Erickson’s Boat Street Cafe before founding their Seattle shop. Sourdoughs are their specialty, from plain white to earthy rye.

Sea Wolf, 3621 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA; 206-457-4181

After interning under respected bakers, the popular green-market seller Smurr is opening a retail counter at her baking facility in Lakeland, Florida.

Born + Bread Bakehouse, 1113 Florida Ave. S, Lakeland, FL

Chris Sy, Breadshop

Hawaii is synonymous with squishy loaves, but at his Honolulu shop, the French Laundry–trained Sy focuses on cross-hatched country breads, which have acquired a serious following.

Breadshop, 3408 Waialae Ave. Suite 104, Honolulu, HI

Adam Tan, Blue Hill At Stone Barns

Chef Dan Barber’s laser focus on ingredients extends to bread at his upstate New York restaurant. Most of the 10 loaves in Tan’s repertoire feature a single grain sourced from one farm.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns, 630 Bedford Rd., Tarrytown, NY; 914-366-9600