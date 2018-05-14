In Honor of National Biscuit Day, Our 22 Best Biscuit Recipes

Biscuits are a beautiful thing. Sweet or savory, they can be eaten plain or slathered with butter and jam. There are tiny biscuits and enormous biscuits, ones so rich they make you feel sick and ones that are so light they feel kind of healthy.

While buttermilk biscuits contain an obvious extra ingredient, most biscuits get their fluff from baking powder or baking soda. Thanks to this leavening agent, the dough can be thrown right into the oven — they don’t need to rise before baking. All the quicker to get them onto your plate.

Here are our 22 best biscuit recipes, covering everything from breakfast to dessert.