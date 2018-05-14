In Honor of National Biscuit Day, Our 22 Best Biscuit Recipes

We’ve covered all the biscuit bases.

More
Nina Friend

Biscuits are a beautiful thing. Sweet or savory, they can be eaten plain or slathered with butter and jam. There are tiny biscuits and enormous biscuits, ones so rich they make you feel sick and ones that are so light they feel kind of healthy.

While buttermilk biscuits contain an obvious extra ingredient, most biscuits get their fluff from baking powder or baking soda. Thanks to this leavening agent, the dough can be thrown right into the oven — they don’t need to rise before baking. All the quicker to get them onto your plate.

Here are our 22 best biscuit recipes, covering everything from breakfast to dessert.

1 of 22

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Tanya Holland’s sweet potato biscuits are tender and savory. Drizzle them with some honey to really make the flavors pop.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
2 of 22 © CHRISTINA HOLMES

Pull-Apart Salt-and-Pepper Biscuits

This recipe proves that salt and pepper can go a really long way in bringing flavor to a dish. Plus, adding buttermilk doesn’t hurt.

Go to Recipe
3 of 22 Abby Hocking

Szechuan-Style Breakfast Biscuits  

Stephanie Izard calls her biscuit breakfast sandwich “This Little Piggy Went to China.” The biscuits are made with cheddar and scallions, and the combination of fried egg, blackberries, and maple syrup Szechuan Chile Sauce is like none other.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
4 of 22 JOHN KERNICK

Strawberry Crème Fraîche Biscuits

This sweet and fruity spin on biscuits utilizes strawberries two ways. (And a third if you also add some fresh strawberries on the side.)

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
5 of 22

Herb-Gruyère Biscuits

While this recipe calls for thyme, sage, and Gruyère, feel free to experiment with other herbs and cheeses, like rosemary or chives with cheddar or parmesan.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
6 of 22 © Christina Holmes

Spicy Thai Coconut Mini Biscuits

Aside from being absolutely adorable, these mini biscuits have a ton of flavor, too. The red curry paste and coconut milk make them an ideal cocktail party hors d'oeuvre.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
7 of 22

Crème Fraîche Biscuits

These biscuits use Crème Fraîche in place of buttermilk for that extra fluff factor.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
8 of 22 Eva Kolenko

Buttermilk Biscuits with Salty Sorghum Butter

For his buttermilk biscuits, chef Joe Kindred sifts the flour to ensure a light consistency.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
9 of 22 © CON POULOS

Skillet Buttermilk Biscuits

Aside from how great they taste, the best part about this recipe is that you can serve the biscuits straight out of the skillet, which makes for a beautifully rustic presentation.  

  Got to Recipe
Advertisement
10 of 22

Oversize Breakfast Biscuits

While these biscuits might taste similar to other buttermilk renditions, their size is sure to impress.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
11 of 22

Buttermilk-Parmesan Biscuits

These flaky biscuits offer the perfect balance of cheese and herbs. And with just a touch of sugar, they’re just the right amount of sweet.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
12 of 22

Whole-Wheat Buttermilk Biscuits

They’re whole wheat, so they’re healthy, right?

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
13 of 22

Blueberry Cobbler with Honey Biscuits

Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to a bowl-full of this blueberry cobbler, and you’ll be in biscuit heaven.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
14 of 22

Dill-Seed Biscuits  

The dill seeds add both taste and texture, making a plain biscuit so much more exciting.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
15 of 22

Black Pepper Biscuits with Bourbon-Molasses Butter

Of course Bobby Flay has the most delicious, decadent biscuits recipe, complete with loads of black pepper and an unbeatable bourbon-molasses butter.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
16 of 22

Bacon Biscuits with Roasted Apple Butter

Bacon + Apple = Love

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
17 of 22

Skillet Biscuit Pot Pie

A one-pot, drool-worthy dinner that transforms chicken pot pie into a stew-like dish that’s crazily easy to make.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
18 of 22

Campfire Biscuit S’mores

The classic s’more gets an outdoors-y twist with these chocolate chip biscuit sandwiches that are held together by raspberry jam and smoky marshmallows.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
19 of 22 © Christina Holmes

Cardamom-Vanilla Biscuits

These cardamom and vanilla biscuits pack a unique punch. They make for an unexpected flavor pairing that’s likely to wow brunch guests!

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
20 of 22

Sweet Lemon-Poppy Biscuits

Like a crunchy, crumbly version of a lemon poppyseed muffin. These are great with a side of jam or a topping of vanilla glaze.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
21 of 22 © Christina Holmes

Mexican Street Corn Drop Biscuits

These chunky biscuits are made of corn, Cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
22 of 22

Skillet Biscuits with Berries

This summer dessert combines warm berries, caramelized biscuits, and cold whipped cream. Is there anything better? We think not.

Go to Recipe

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up