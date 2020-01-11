Spiced Beer Bread with Pumpkin Ale and Pepitas

Pumpkin ale and pumpkin pie spice dial up the flavor in this beer bread, which is studded with toasted pumpkin seeds. No pumpkin pie spice? Or don’t care for it? Use 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder for a delicious and slightly spicy bread instead. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes