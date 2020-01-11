Spiced Beer Bread with Pumpkin Ale and Pepitas
Pumpkin ale and pumpkin pie spice dial up the flavor in this beer bread, which is studded with toasted pumpkin seeds. No pumpkin pie spice? Or don't care for it? Use 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder for a delicious and slightly spicy bread instead.
Beer Bread with Jalapeño, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
With jalapeños, cilantro, queso fresco and a Mexican amber ale like Dos Equis, this savory beer bread would be delicious alongside a bowl of chili or black bean soup. Use a second jalapeño for a spicier bread or a Mexican lager like Tecate for a milder beer flavor.
Beer Bread with Brown Ale, Cheddar and Bacon
Food & Wine's bacon-and-cheddar bread is delicious alongside a hearty bowl of soup and a pint of cold beer.