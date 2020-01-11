Beer Bread

Spiced Beer Bread with Pumpkin Ale and Pepitas

Pumpkin ale and pumpkin pie spice dial up the flavor in this beer bread, which is studded with toasted pumpkin seeds. No pumpkin pie spice? Or don’t care for it? Use 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder for a delicious and slightly spicy bread instead. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes
Beer Bread with Jalapeño, Cilantro and Queso Fresco

With jalapeños, cilantro, queso fresco and a Mexican amber ale like Dos Equis, this savory beer bread would be delicious alongside a bowl of chili or black bean soup. Use a second jalapeño for a spicier bread or a Mexican lager like Tecate for a milder beer flavor. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes
Beer Bread with Brown Ale, Cheddar and Bacon

Food & Wine’s bacon-and-cheddar bread is delicious alongside a hearty bowl of soup and a pint of cold beer. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes
