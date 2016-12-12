6 Ways to Use a Baguette

The French treat baguettes like sacred objects. And who can blame them? These light, crispy, chewy loaves are delicious without any other ingredients. There's even a preferred way to eat them—breaking off the heel, or le quignon, to snack on as soon as you leave the bakery. Baguettes are even protected by law: The serious-sounding Bread Decree of 1993 requires that they are made on the same premises where they're sold, are never be frozen and contain only flour, water, yeast, and salt. Here, our favorite ways to eat baguettes.