The French treat baguettes like sacred objects. And who can blame them? These light, crispy, chewy loaves are delicious without any other ingredients. There's even a preferred way to eat them—breaking off the heel, or le quignon, to snack on as soon as you leave the bakery. Baguettes are even protected by law: The serious-sounding Bread Decree of 1993 requires that they are made on the same premises where they're sold, are never be frozen and contain only flour, water, yeast, and salt. F&W's guide will teach you to make your own baguettes at home and help you use freshly bought loaves from the bakery in your next dish.