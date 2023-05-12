Brad Pitt Teamed Up With One of the World’s Best Distillers for His New Gin

Clooney may own the celebrity tequila space, but his buddy Brad Pitt is looking to match him in the gin game.

Pitt, who is also the owner of winery Château Miraval, announced the soon-to-launch spirit, The Gardener Gin, his first collaboration with the Perrin Family and distiller Tom Nichol, who came out of retirement for the project to create the gin he’s “always dreamed of,” according to People. Though there have been some low-key tastings in bars around London, which People reports have gone exceedingly well, the gin will officially launch to the public at the reopening of the Carlton Hotel during the Cannes Film Festival later this month. It will make its way to the U.S. sometime this fall.

The Gardener Gin, the company explained in a statement provided to reporters, is a London dry gin that “celebrates the lushness and light of the French Riviera with a fresh citrus taste.” It’s made from wheat in copper stills with a traditional botanical mixture of juniper, licorice, angelica, and coriander, along with hints of citrus, including pink grapefruit, lemon, and bitter orange.

“It is a melding of lush greens and brilliant golds, laced through with an unconventional blend of both fresh and dry citruses,” the statement read. “Radiating the French Riviera spirit around the world, The Gardener Gin celebrates an incomparable Night & Day art-de-vivre that the exceptional Cannes Festival has embodied for over half a century.”

The gin’s cofounder, Matthieu Perrin, puts it even more eloquently, stating that the gin was created to reflect the land its ingredients were grown on in the French Riviera. A place, he says, is “blessed by the gods.”

“Here, in this place blessed by the gods, the earth is tended by The Gardener. The Gardener works in harmony with the shifts of the season, the exchange of warmth and cold, the pleasures of living well,” Perrin said. With the wisdom of experience, the gift of intuition, the whim of experimentation, The Gardener builds a recipe that combines the mystery of nature with the pleasure of knowledge. The Gardener tends earth, time, all the while guarding a way of life that exists nowhere else in the world.”

Got all that? OK, good. Now, if you happen to be attending Cannes, you can make your way to the Carlton Hotel to taste it for yourself in the “Secret Garden” cocktail made with The Gardener Gin, lemon juice, orange juice, strawberry syrup, and egg white. Or just wait to pick up a bottle near you later this year.