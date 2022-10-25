It’s one of the more surefire ways to stave off a hangover: Stay hydrated. But when you’re having too much fun while drinking some wine, it can be hard to remember to keep up with the water — which is why this simple new collaborative product is such a revelation: a combined water and wine box.

Essentia Water — which has sold its alkaline water in 2-gallon boxes since 2021 — has teamed up with the boxed wine brand House Wine — which has previously collaborated with the likes of Cheez-It — to sell a box that combines the two things necessary to sustain life (well, arguably), water and wine. The resulting Essentia Water & Wine box manages to stash both red and white wine (yes, both) along with 32 glasses of water in a single box.

The front of the box has two spouts. The left one provides access to two gallons of Essentia’s Overachieving H20 water. The right one offers the equivalent of four bottles of House Wine’s Sauvignon Blanc. Prefer red? A third spout can be popped out the side providing access to another an equal amount of House Wine’s Original Red Blend. (Yes, in total, the box has the equivalent of eight bottles of wine.)

Essentia bills the combo box as an "instant water and wine station" that’s perfect for a holiday party table — and with over three gallons of liquid, they aren’t kidding.

"The holidays pose a special opportunity to gather with loved ones each year and we wanted to find a way to elevate those celebrations in 2022," Essentia’s chief marketing officer Zola Kane stated. "In a season full of spirit — and well, spirits — Essentia is excited to partner with House Wine to bring you this Water & Wine box. It’s the perfect addition to any holiday table and makes staying hydrated while drinking wine easier than ever!"

Limited quantities of the boxes will be released on Wednesday, November 9 exclusively at OriginalHouseWine.com/Essentia for $45.99 while supplies last. Interested drinkers of wine and water can sign up on the website to be alerted as soon as it goes on sale.