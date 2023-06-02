The luxurious and powerful 2024 Aston Martin DB12 doesn’t come cheap: the luxury car’s sticker price starts at $245,000. But earlier this month, an unnamed buyer skipped the V8 engine and hand-stitched leather interior in favor of dropping $279,800 (£225,000) on a single bottle of whisky instead, one that was produced in collaboration between Aston Martin and Scotland’s Bowmore Distillery.

The “Mokume Edition” 52-year-old single malt Scotch was auctioned off by Sotheby’s last week and exceeded its estimate; the auction house expected it to sell for somewhere between £140,000 and £220,000. The one-of-a-kind Bowmore Arc-52 whisky — called the “Mokume Edition” — was aged for 52 years, first in an American oak Hogshead cask, and then in a European oak butt cask. On top of that, it was bottled inside an equally unique decanter designed by Aston Martin.

Courtesy of Aston Martin

The aesthetic of the decanter was inspired by the black rocks on Loch Indaal, near the Bowmore Distillery. Its striking geometric top was constructed from the same carbon filaments that Aston Martin uses in both its high-end sports cars and its AMR23 Formula 1 car. “As makers of bespoke and beautiful objects, proportion, shape and form, along with careful selection of colors and materials, are incredibly important to us at Aston Martin,” Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer at Aston Martin, said in a statement. “And sometimes, nature can be the best of all designers.”

The winning bidder has also been invited to visit the Bowmore Distillery, and will get the chance to experience the ultra-luxe Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition SUV as well. The proceeds from the auction willl be donated toward The Bowmore Legacy, a project that supports young residents of the town of Bowmore by providing them with employment skills and training.

“By creating this unique Mokume edition, we can also fulfill our ambition to ‘give back’ to our homeplace through The Bowmore Legacy, by offering collectors and Bowmore lovers something truly special and desirable,” Ron Welsh, Master Blender at Bowmore, said in a statement. “As one of my last project’s for Bowmore, this one is exceptionally close to my heart and is the perfect climax to an incredibly rewarding and exciting career.”

Courtesy of Aston Martin

Bot how does this quarter-mil-plus whisky taste? Bowmore explains that the ARC-52 tasting notes include tropical fruits and butterscotch on the nose, before it “signals the crescendo with herbal and medicinal notes.” The finish marries flavors of tobacco and a “subtle peat ash.”

That’s great and everything but, unlike the Aston Martin DB12, there’s no way it tops out at 202 miles per hour.

