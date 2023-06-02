This One-Of-A-Kind Whisky Just Sold for Over $275K

Bowmore's "Mokume Edition" of its ARC-52 Whisky, was aged for 52 years and comes in a bespoke, hand-blown glass decanter designed by Aston Martin.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023
Bowmore ARC-52: The âMokume Editionâ
Photo:

Courtesy of Aston Martin

The luxurious and powerful 2024 Aston Martin DB12 doesn’t come cheap: the luxury car’s sticker price starts at $245,000. But earlier this month, an unnamed buyer skipped the V8 engine and hand-stitched leather interior in favor of dropping $279,800 (£225,000) on a single bottle of whisky instead, one that was produced in collaboration between Aston Martin and Scotland’s Bowmore Distillery.

The “Mokume Edition” 52-year-old single malt Scotch was auctioned off by Sotheby’s last week and exceeded its estimate; the auction house expected it to sell for somewhere between £140,000 and £220,000. The one-of-a-kind Bowmore Arc-52 whisky — called the “Mokume Edition” — was aged for 52 years, first in an American oak Hogshead cask, and then in a European oak butt cask. On top of that, it was bottled inside an equally unique decanter designed by Aston Martin. 

Bowmore ARC-52: The âMokume Editionâ

Courtesy of Aston Martin

The aesthetic of the decanter was inspired by the black rocks on Loch Indaal, near the Bowmore Distillery. Its striking geometric top was constructed from the same carbon filaments that Aston Martin uses in both its high-end sports cars and its AMR23 Formula 1 car. “As makers of bespoke and beautiful objects, proportion, shape and form, along with careful selection of colors and materials, are incredibly important to us at Aston Martin,” Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer at Aston Martin, said in a statement. “And sometimes, nature can be the best of all designers.”

The winning bidder has also been invited to visit the Bowmore Distillery, and will get the chance to experience the ultra-luxe Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition SUV as well. The proceeds from the auction willl be donated toward The Bowmore Legacy, a project that supports young residents of the town of Bowmore by providing them with employment skills and training.

“By creating this unique Mokume edition, we can also fulfill our ambition to ‘give back’ to our homeplace through The Bowmore Legacy, by offering collectors and Bowmore lovers something truly special and desirable,” Ron Welsh, Master Blender at Bowmore, said in a statement. “As one of my last project’s for Bowmore, this one is exceptionally close to my heart and is the perfect climax to an incredibly rewarding and exciting career.”

Bowmore ARC-52: The âMokume Editionâ

Courtesy of Aston Martin

Bot how does this quarter-mil-plus whisky taste? Bowmore explains that the ARC-52 tasting notes include tropical fruits and butterscotch on the nose, before it “signals the crescendo with herbal and medicinal notes.” The finish marries flavors of tobacco and a “subtle peat ash.”

That’s great and everything but, unlike the Aston Martin DB12, there’s no way it tops out at 202 miles per hour.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gordon & MacPhail's oldest scotch whiskey
The 'Oldest Single Malt Scotch' Will Be Auctioned Off Next Month
macallan-sothebys-FT-BLOG0518.jpg
Why Scotch Whisky Auctions Are Breaking Records
Cheese board from Sweet Grass Dairy
The Best Mail-Order Food Gifts from Every State
The Macallan The Reach 81 Years Old
The World's Oldest Whisky Sold at Auction for $340,000
Champagne
I Drank Champagne in Zero Gravity – and Being a Trailblazer Isn't as Easy as It Sounds
bottle of sh!tshow wine
This Pennsylvania Winery Just Released a Perfectly Named Wine for 2020
Glass os whisky on a cask
A 'Forgotten' Cask of The Macallan from 1988 Just Sold for Nearly $1.3 Million
Food Styling
How to Become a Food Stylist
Delta x Chef Mashama Bailey, The Grey
Chef Mashama Bailey Is Bringing Dishes Inspired By Her Savannah Restaurant to Delta's First Class Menu
Guinness served at the Storehouse
Want to Live in the Guinness Storehouse? You Soon May Have the Chance
Pinot Noir clusters being harvested in the Eola-Amity Hills of Oregon's Willamette Valley
Understanding Oregon Pinot Noir Country
Amazon Dash Cart
Amazon's Smart Shopping Carts Are Coming to Whole Foods
Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial champagne bottles
Champagne Bottles Filled with Liquid MDMA Discovered Being Sold on the Open Market in Europe
Customers wait in line at a Costco food court.
Costco Raises Prices on Two of Its Food Court Mainstays
Kidney Garden Spider
Pringles Is Trying to Rename a Spider Because It Looks Like Their Logo
The largest chicken nugget is 20.96 kg (46 lb 3.34 oz), and was achieved by Nick DiGiovanni (USA) and Lynn Davis (Japan) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, on 25 May 2022
The World's Largest Chicken Nugget Is Over 100 Times Bigger Than Your Average Nugg