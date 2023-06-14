These glasses look home on any modern tabletop that values high design. Bormioli’s artisans have been crafting glassware since the turn of the 19th century, and the tempered glass is resistant to shattering. The wine glasses come in five sizes: goblet, large, medium, and small, and a dessert cup. All the products are stackable to be handled and stored comfortably. They’re also dishwasher-safe — a requirement for anything I bring into my house.

When I was a twenty-something traveler, enjoying wine in French bistros and Italian trattorias , I always loved the hand feel of the smaller, stackable glasses typical in such places. Whenever I returned home, I searched for a small wine glass to replicate the same hand feel I’d found abroad, but it was frankly fruitless for years. Glasses I found were either too big and awkward, or the stemless versions I tried felt like I was taking a shot more than sipping a Burgundy. At long last, I've finally found the solution in the Bormioli Rocco Hosteria Glasses.

Food & Wine / Jennifer Zyman.

What We Love About the Bormioli Rocco Hosteria Glasses

While I love that they are small enough to hold confidently instead of balancing a large glass during parties, I also love the way they feel in my hand when I am sitting down. They are slightly heavier than expected, making them feel even more substantial — and substantial they are. I have had them for over two years, and none has cracked or damaged. We have plenty of storage space, but they pack up super tiny so I can have one of each type. The dessert cup resembles a coupe and is excellent for small cocktails and desserts, easily held in one hand.

I have the goblet and the medium versions, and I always use the medium-sized (about 9.5 ounces) for any wine, white or red. I find the smaller glasses, like short ones used for beer at sushi bars, make drinks taste better. Those more into wine may argue that larger glasses mean more aeration, but I find too much delight in these glasses to care. I also like that these are dishwasher-safe. The fancy glasses I got many years ago must be hand-washed and dried overnight. They also collect a lot of dust — especially since I opt for these Bormioli glasses most of the time.

The Caveats

Some oenophiles are sticklers for the correct wine glass for a specific grape, such as having a Cabernet glass for Cabernets. If that's of the highest importance to your household, this is not the wine glass for you. It is a smaller pour than a large balloon-type glass on a thin stem. These glasses work for me as someone who prefers smaller pours.

Food & Wine / Jennifer Zyman.

How It Compares

If you prefer a stemless option that can also double as a regular glass, I love the short version of the same brand’s stackable Bodega glass. It can double as a parfait or pudding vessel and pour tiny glasses of wine when only small things will do. If you're looking for a stackable glass with more color varieties, we'd suggest the Material glass set or Our Place's Night + Day glasses.

Food & Wine / Jennifer Zyman

The Verdict

The Bormioli Rocco Hosteria Glasses are an excellent buy for any wine-drinking household. They are a safer alternative to expensive wine glasses if you're concerned about hand-washing casualties and might last so long that you never have to buy a new set. They are also sturdy enough to be used outdoors at a dining table and great for any sized kitchen where storage space is a concern since they all stack nicely. Affordable, attractive, and an easy choice to expand (or begin) your glassware collection.