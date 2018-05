1. The Food: Clam Pizza with Salad Topping



Pies with seafood and veggie toppings – particularly those that skip the sauce — are delicious departures from your standard slice. This is a perfect pizza to throw in the oven on a summer evening shared with friends.

The Pairing: Château Lamothe de Haux, Bordeaux 2010 ($13)

This is a fresh, citrusy, summer-perfect white that's just delicious with the clams. Whether or not you're near the beach, you'll practically hear the roar of the surf with this meal.

2. The Food: Pickled ramps



This spring, all of New York was in a frenzy over these veggies – they were almost impossible to find as early-rising foodies scoured the local farmers markets. But you can still enjoy them as an ultra-flavorful side, thanks to artisan pickle makers – just search at your local farmers market.

The Pairing: Château Doisy Daëne, Barsac 2011 ($31)

Though it might sound strange, these briny treats are highlighted by this wine's unctuous sweetness. Barsac wines are slightly drier than standard Sauternes, so this won't feel like the final course.