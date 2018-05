Rosé Bordeaux



We know for a fact that when Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Malbec and Petit Verdot join forces, they create the memorable red wines that make Bordeaux famous. But what if you ferment the same grapes in the style of a rosé? You wind up with an immensely versatile wine that's lighter than red but more powerful than white. Served well chilled they are perfectly for pre-prandial sipping at a cocktail party, but also possess enough character to stand up to a wide range of foods, especially anything that comes off the grill. Burgers and rosé? Easily. Steaks and rosé? Absolutely!







Names You Know



Greater Bordeaux, beyond the legendary appellations, is where the amazing everyday wines come from, and includes place-names like Côtes de Bordeaux, whose vineyards straddle the hillsides along the right banks of the Garonne and the Dordogne rivers; and Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur, terms that encompass the entire area. Entre-deux-Mers, which means "between the two seas," is home to a great deal of elegant white wines, too. And then there's Sauternes and Barsac, whose sweet, liquid-nectar white wines have made this tiny part of southernmost Bordeaux famous throughoutthe world.

White Bordeaux



Pull the cork on a bottle of Bordeaux Blanc from, say, the district of Graves, or perhaps a bit further north to the district of Pessac-Léognan, and you you'll understand the allure instantly: these wines possess the zippy freshness of Sauvignon Blanc coupled with honeyed plushness of Semillon. Depending on the blend, a crisp, minerally glass of white Bordeaux might pair perfectly with just-shucked oysters and chilled shellfish.







Ready to Drink Now



Planning a picnic or cookout? Now you know where to start: Everyday Bordeaux. Whether you're planning a pig roast or to just pressing a few panini, the whites and rosés of Bordeaux are meant to be enjoyed while they are young, fresh and delicious. No aging required.