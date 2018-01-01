Books | Cookbooks, Cocktails, Chef Recipes, Wine Guide
Mad Genius Tips
Did you know that you can poach a dozen eggs in a muffin tin? Or grate ginger with a fork? Or ripen bananas in the oven? Discover unexpected uses for everyday tools, clever shortcuts and fantastic recipes in a book that’s as helpful as it is entertaining. Each chapter is dedicated to a different hack, using stuff you have around the house: wine bottles, resealable baggies, aluminum foil and more. With step-by-step how-to photos, Justin Chapple guides you through over 100 amazing dishes—like Buffalo-Style Roast Chicken, Pimento Cheese–Stuffed Sandwiches and Chocolate-Hazelnut Tart—all deploying tricks that are so brilliant they’re not just genius, they’re mad genius. Buy Now »
New Releases
Market Math
Based on FOOD & WINE's popular monthly column, Market Math starts with 50 everyday ingredients and transforms them into 200 fast, fresh, and delicious weeknight meals.
Master Recipes
Ever wonder how to make your own sausage? Or how to fold dough for the flakiest croissants? Get ready to take your kitchen skills to the next level in this compilation of essential pro techniques. With step-by-step instructions and photos, you’ll learn indispensable skills like fermenting pickles, making bread and tempering chocolate.
Food & Wine Annual Cookbook 2017
FOOD & WINE Magazine’s annual recipe collection is filled with simple and fabulous dishes, all perfected in our Test Kitchen. Look for the most delicious recipes from star chefs, including Thomas Keller, Marcus Samuelsson, Michael Symon, Alex Guarnaschelli and Dominique Ansel.
Staff Favorites
From the thousands of recipes published by FOOD & WINE over the last 30+ years, the editors have selected this collection of more than 150 of our all-time favorites.